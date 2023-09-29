Almost 85 000 people left Nagorno-Karabakh. This is half of the regionʼs population

Almost 85 000 Armenians who did not want to live in the region after its return to the control of Azerbaijan have left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia.

As "Radio Azatutyun" reports, as of 6 a.m. on September 29, 84 770 forcibly displaced people entered Armenia. If we take into account the data of the population census of Karabakh for 2015, then half of the population left the region. According to the census, almost 145 000 people lived there, and almost all of them ethnic Armenians.

People go from Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor, which is the only road to Armenia.