Azerbaijan informed about its losses in the battles for Nagorno-Karabakh. 192 soldiers were killed

Azerbaijan informed about its losses in the "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh, which lasted a day — from September 19 to 20.

The countryʼs Ministry of Health reported 192 dead soldiers and 512 wounded.

The day before, on September 26, the Minister of Health of Armenia Anait Avanesyan informed that 125 bodies had been delivered from Nagorno-Karabakh to the countryʼs morgues. Some of these people (according to the latest data, 68) died as a result of an explosion at a gas depot near the highway Stepanakert (Khankendi) — Askeran, where people were queuing for fuel to leave the region surrounded by Azerbaijanis.

The Armenian side — both the government of Armenia and the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic — did not officially disclose their losses in the battles. According to various estimates, from 32 to 100 people, including civilians, died in Karabakh over the one day.