Azerbaijan informed about its losses in the battles for Nagorno-Karabakh. 192 soldiers were killed

Azerbaijan informed about its losses in the "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh, which lasted a day — from September 19 to 20.
The countryʼs Ministry of Health reported 192 dead soldiers and 512 wounded.
The day before, on September 26, the Minister of Health of Armenia Anait Avanesyan informed that 125 bodies had been delivered from Nagorno-Karabakh to the countryʼs morgues. Some of these people (according to the latest data, 68) died as a result of an explosion at a gas depot near the highway Stepanakert (Khankendi) — Askeran, where people were queuing for fuel to leave the region surrounded by Azerbaijanis.
The Armenian side — both the government of Armenia and the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic — did not officially disclose their losses in the battles. According to various estimates, from 32 to 100 people, including civilians, died in Karabakh over the one day.
- On September 19, Azerbaijan informed about the start of an "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) to "restore constitutional order." After a day of fighting and shelling, the unrecognized NKR capitulated, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the restoration of the countryʼs sovereignty.
- On September 21, a meeting of representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh and the authorities of Azerbaijan took place in the city of Yevlakh. At it, the parties discussed the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into Azerbaijan, the restoration of infrastructure, and humanitarian issues. The Armenians of the region were promised fuel, food and medical assistance.
- The armed forces of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic agreed to lay down their weapons and surrender their equipment. Azerbaijan demands the reformation of all NKR forces and the dissolution of its government. Meanwhile, Armenians are leaving Nagorno-Karabakh en masse. They are heading to Armenia through the only corridor — Lachynskyi. As of September 27, almost 43 000 people left Karabakh.