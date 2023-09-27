The explosion at the gas storage in Nagorno-Karabakh: the death toll has increased to 68, and the fate of 105 people is unknown

The number of people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh during an explosion at a gasoline storage facility has increased to 68 people. Only 21 of them were identified.

Public television of Armenia reports this.

290 people are considered injured, of which 168 were taken to Armenian medical institutions. Most of the victims are in serious or extremely serious condition. The fate of 105 people remains unknown.

The cause of the explosion that occurred on September 25 near the highway Stepanakert (Khankendi) — Askeran is still unknown. There is a version that the explosion occurred when people lined up to fill up their cars and leave Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Government of Armenia reported that as of the evening of September 26, the number of people who entered the country was 28 120, and registration was completed for 20 800 of them. After a successful military operation, Azerbaijan opened the only road leading from the region to Armenia.