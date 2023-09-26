The court remanded the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev in custody until the end of October

The court remanded the former president of JSC "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of aiding Russia, in custody until October 22 this year.

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

At the meeting, Bohuslaevʼs lawyers argued that most of the risks that the prosecution indicated in the previous petition had disappeared, because the pre-trial investigation was completed on September 22. However, the court decided to uphold the decision of the first instance — detention.