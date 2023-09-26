The court remanded the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev in custody until the end of October

The court remanded the former president of JSC "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of aiding Russia, in custody until October 22 this year.
This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.
At the meeting, Bohuslaevʼs lawyers argued that most of the risks that the prosecution indicated in the previous petition had disappeared, because the pre-trial investigation was completed on September 22. However, the court decided to uphold the decision of the first instance — detention.
- On October 22, 2022, SBU detained the former president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev. He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine introduced sanctions against him.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine established that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022.
- After the outbreak of full-scale war, Bohuslaev continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials with access to the Russian high command. He complained to them about the strikes on the factory and the looting of Russian soldiers.
- On May 10, "Schemes" journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange with Russia.