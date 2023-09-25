Ukraine received $100 million from the World Bank under the guarantee of Great Britain.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about this.

This money is part of the fifth, additional financing of the PEACE in Ukraine project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine".

The funds will go to partial compensation of state budget expenditures on pensions for July 2023.

Since February 2022, Great Britain has provided financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1.6 billion.