Ukraine received $100 million from the World Bank under the guarantee of Great Britain.
The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about this.
This money is part of the fifth, additional financing of the PEACE in Ukraine project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine".
The funds will go to partial compensation of state budget expenditures on pensions for July 2023.
Since February 2022, Great Britain has provided financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1.6 billion.
- The other day, the budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of $1.25 billion through the Trust Fund of World Bank Donors — PEACE in Ukraine.
- The previous time, Ukraine received $1.25 billion through the World Bank on July 31.
- On June 21, the World Bank Group announced the provision of additional support to Ukraine in the amount of $1.75 billion. Funding consisted of a $500 million World Bank loan guaranteed by Great Britain, a $1.25 billion grant from the United States, and another $15 million grant from Finland.
- Before that, the World Bank allocated $132 million for agriculture, €189.32 million for salaries of Ukrainian civil servants and teachers, $1.25 billion for needs in the sphere of health care, education, and rescue services, and $200 million for infrastructure restoration.
- The World Bank has mobilized about $35 billion in emergency financing to support Ukrainians. Donors were the USA, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland and Belgium.