The President of Poland called the embargo on Ukrainian grain correct and advocates transit corridors

Polish President Andrzej Duda called his governmentʼs decision to impose an embargo on Ukrainian grain correct and advocates transit corridors so that food reaches other countries without obstacles.
PAP writes about it.
"I consider it the right decision that the Polish government kept the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. However, I am absolutely sure that everything must be done to ensure the maximum possible transit," the president emphasized.
Duda once again stated that Poland took such radical steps to support its farmers, protect the Polish market and agriculture. According to him, Ukrainian grain "did not reach the countries that needed it", but settled on the Polish market, collapsing the prices of local products.
- Disputes between Poland and Ukraine flared up after Warsaw extended the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, despite the fact that the European Union lifted its own restrictions on September 15.
- In addition to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary unilaterally extended the embargo on Ukrainian grain. Because of this, Ukraine is preparing a claim to arbitration at the World Trade Organization.
- On September 19, at the request of the European Commission, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal offered a compromise to Poland and Hungary.
- On September 21, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine agreed with his Polish colleague to find a solution regarding the import of grain that takes into account the interests of both countries. On the same day, the Ukrainian side agreed with Slovakia on the grain trade system.
- On September 28, Ukraine and EU countries will meet in Brussels to resolve the grain issue.