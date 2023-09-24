The President of Poland called the embargo on Ukrainian grain correct and advocates transit corridors

Polish President Andrzej Duda called his governmentʼs decision to impose an embargo on Ukrainian grain correct and advocates transit corridors so that food reaches other countries without obstacles.

PAP writes about it.

"I consider it the right decision that the Polish government kept the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. However, I am absolutely sure that everything must be done to ensure the maximum possible transit," the president emphasized.

Duda once again stated that Poland took such radical steps to support its farmers, protect the Polish market and agriculture. According to him, Ukrainian grain "did not reach the countries that needed it", but settled on the Polish market, collapsing the prices of local products.