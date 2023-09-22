The Cabinet postponed the launch of the register of oligarchs until the end of martial law

The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the launch of the register of oligarchs until the end of the war. This is evidenced by Government Order No. 827 dated September 19.

The document provides that the register should become operational three months after the termination or cancellation of martial law. Previously, it was planned to be launched three months after the publication of the conclusion of the Venice Commission on the law.

Instead of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Justice was appointed as the responsible executor of the register.