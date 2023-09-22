The Cabinet postponed the launch of the register of oligarchs until the end of martial law

The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the launch of the register of oligarchs until the end of the war. This is evidenced by Government Order No. 827 dated September 19.
The document provides that the register should become operational three months after the termination or cancellation of martial law. Previously, it was planned to be launched three months after the publication of the conclusion of the Venice Commission on the law.
Instead of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Justice was appointed as the responsible executor of the register.
- On July 1, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on oligarchs in the first reading. The Speaker of the Rada Razumkov then promised to make amendments to the draft law to deprive the National Security Council of the National Security Council of the right to determine who is an oligarch. And on September 10, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov sent the draft law on oligarchs to the Venice Commission for consideration. Later, the Venice Commission announced that it would provide an assessment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs draft law on deoligarchization.
- The document establishes a number of rules for those who will be included in the register of oligarchs: they will not be able to finance parties, participate in privatization, and will be required to submit an electronic declaration. All officials will be required to submit a declaration of contacts if they communicate with the oligarch. If they do not submit such a declaration, they are threatened with dismissal.
- The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has already launched a system for monitoring oligarchs. The NSDC stated that almost 86 Ukrainians fall under the oligarchʼs characteristics.