The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the launch of the register of oligarchs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to postpone the launch of the register of oligarchs. It was planned to be launched in the spring of 2022.
This is stated in Government Order No. 177.
The Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the plan of measures to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by persons who have significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs).
It indicates that the launch of the register of oligarchs should take place three months after the publication of the conclusion of the Venice Commission. Also, in addition to the National Security and Defense Council and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Justice was added to those responsible for the register.
- On September 23, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on deoligarchization. The document establishes a number of rules for those who will be included in the register of oligarchs: they will not be able to finance parties, participate in privatization, and will be required to submit an electronic declaration. All officials will have to submit a declaration of contacts if they have communication with the oligarch. If they do not submit such a declaration, they are threatened with dismissal.
- An oligarch can be recognized as a person who participates in political life, has significant influence on the mass media, is the beneficiary of a monopoly, and has assets worth more than a million living wages (approximately 2.5 billion hryvnias).
- The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has already launched a system for monitoring oligarchs. The NSDC stated that almost 86 Ukrainians fall under the oligarchʼs characteristics.