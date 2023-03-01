The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the launch of the register of oligarchs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to postpone the launch of the register of oligarchs. It was planned to be launched in the spring of 2022.

This is stated in Government Order No. 177.

The Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the plan of measures to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by persons who have significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs).

It indicates that the launch of the register of oligarchs should take place three months after the publication of the conclusion of the Venice Commission. Also, in addition to the National Security and Defense Council and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Justice was added to those responsible for the register.