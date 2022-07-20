The NSDC has counted about 86 Ukrainians who may enter the register of oligarchs

The National Security and Defense Council held a meeting on the launch of the register of oligarchs. They said that about 86 Ukrainians fall under the oligarchʼs characteristics.
The press service of the National Security Council writes about this.
The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko, heads of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, as well as the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
"The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine noted that currently, about 86 people fall under the characteristics defined by law," the message states.
- On September 23, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted a draft law on deoligarchization. The document establishes a number of rules for those who will be included in the register of oligarchs: they will not be able to finance parties, participate in privatization, and will be required to submit an electronic declaration. All officials will have to submit a declaration of contacts if they have communication with the oligarch. If they do not submit such a declaration, they are threatened with dismissal.
- An oligarch can be recognized as a person who participates in political life, has significant influence on the mass media, is the beneficiary of a monopoly, and has assets worth more than a million subsistence minimum (approximately 2.5 billion hryvnias).
- The National Security and Defense Council has already launched a system for monitoring oligarchs.