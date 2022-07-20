The NSDC has counted about 86 Ukrainians who may enter the register of oligarchs

The National Security and Defense Council held a meeting on the launch of the register of oligarchs. They said that about 86 Ukrainians fall under the oligarchʼs characteristics.

The press service of the National Security Council writes about this.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko, heads of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, as well as the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine noted that currently, about 86 people fall under the characteristics defined by law," the message states.