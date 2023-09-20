The helicopter of the oligarch Zhevaho was handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The helicopter of the ex-MP and shareholder of the bank "Finance and Credit" Kostyantyn Zhevaho, arrested in March, was handed over to one of the combat units of the Armed Forces.
This was reported in the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Previously, this helicopter belonged to a legal entity controlled by a former MP. Zhevaho used it for personal purposes during his stay in Ukraine.
- On December 28, 2022, Kostantyn Zhevaho was detained at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps and the next day he was sent under extradition arrest.
- On January 10, 2023, Kostantyn Zhevago posted a million-euro bail and was released from custody with an obligation not to leave mainland France.
- The court seized the shares of Kosyantyn Zhevahoʼs enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, the corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate objects. The property of other companies related to Zhevaho was also seized: 14 property complexes, 21 shares in property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments.
- In Ukraine, Zhevaho is suspected of embezzling $113 million from the "Finance and Credit" bank, as a result of which the interests of the state and the bankʼs depositors suffered. During 2007-2014, the offshore company opened credit lines in foreign banks. "Finance and Credit" guaranteed this company with its own funds and concluded contracts with other foreign banks for more than $113 million (2.9 billion hryvnias). In 2015, foreign banks charged $113 million from the accounts of the Finance and Credit bank due to default by the offshore company, and the collateral was written off immediately after the bank was declared insolvent. In this case, the property of other legal entities related to Zhevaho was also seized.