The court seized the helicopter of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho

The court seized the helicopter, the indirect owner of which is former MP, shareholder of the bank "Finance and Credit" Kostyantyn Zhevaho.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on March 21.

The helicopter belongs to a company controlled by Zhevaho. He used the helicopter for personal purposes during his stay in Ukraine.

The court has already seized the shares of Kostyantyn Zhevahoʼs companies worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, the corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate objects. The property of other companies related to Zhevaho was also seized, including 14 property complexes, 21 parts in property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, and 10 apartments.