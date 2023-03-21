The court seized the helicopter of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho

The court seized the helicopter, the indirect owner of which is former MP, shareholder of the bank "Finance and Credit" Kostyantyn Zhevaho.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on March 21.
The helicopter belongs to a company controlled by Zhevaho. He used the helicopter for personal purposes during his stay in Ukraine.
The court has already seized the shares of Kostyantyn Zhevahoʼs companies worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, the corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate objects. The property of other companies related to Zhevaho was also seized, including 14 property complexes, 21 parts in property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, and 10 apartments.
- On December 28, 2022, Kostyantyn Zhevaho was detained at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps and the next day he was sent under extradition arrest.
- On January 10, 2023, Kostyantyn Zhevaho posted a million-euro bail and was released from custody. He is currently not allowed to leave mainland France, where he was arrested. The court is deciding the issue of his extradition to Ukraine.
- In Ukraine, Zhevaho is suspected of embezzling $113 million from the "Finance and Credit" bank, as a result of which the interests of the state and the bankʼs depositors suffered. During 2007-2014, the offshore company opened credit lines in foreign banks. "Finance and Credit" guaranteed this company with its own funds and concluded contracts with other foreign banks for more than $113 million (2.9 billion hryvnias). In 2015, foreign banks charged $113 million from the accounts of the Finance and Credit bank due to default by the offshore company, and the collateral was written off immediately after the bank was declared insolvent.