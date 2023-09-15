NASA: The summer of 2023 was the hottest on record

Scientists from NASAʼs Goddard Institute for Space Research in New York found that this yearʼs summer was the hottest on Earth since records began in 1880.

The press service of NASA writes about it.

June, July, and August combined were 0.23 °C warmer than any other summer on NASAʼs record, and 1.2 °C hotter than the average summer months between 1951 and 1980.

This chart shows meteorological summer temperature anomalies for each year since 1880. The record heat of the summer of 2023 continues the long-term trend of global warming. NASA's Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin

This new record has fueled wildfires in Canada and Hawaii, led to heat waves in South America, Japan, Europe and the US and likely contributed to heavy rains in Italy, Greece and central Europe.

The record summer of 2023 continues a multi-year warming trend. Scientific observations and analyzes have shown that it is primarily caused by greenhouse gas emissions from human activity. At the same time, natural El Niño events in the Pacific Ocean add warmth to the global atmosphere.