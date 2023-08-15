NASA: This July was the hottest month on Earth since 1880

The NASA agency has confirmed UN forecasts that July will be the hottest month in the world in the entire history of observations. There hasnʼt been such a "hot" July since at least 1880.
This is stated in a NASA statement.
Scientists believe that Julys have become increasingly hot over the past five years, and next year, global temperatures are likely to break the record again.
July 2023 was 0.24 °C warmer than any other July in NASA records dating back to 1880.
Since the 1970s, researchers have observed an increase in human influence on the climate and its responsibility for global warming. They note that events such as El Niño, which lead to warming of the ocean surface, and volcanic activity have a "very, very small" effect on global warming compared to anthropogenic factors.
- Almost 100 people died in Hawaii due to forest fires. Hundreds more are considered missing. Forest fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui began on August 10. The fire quickly covered most of the island and spread to the historic town of Lahaina, which was a tourist center with a population of 12 000 people. According to the governor, it will take years to restore it. More than 40 people died in the Mediterranean due to forest fires.
- In June, smoke from record forest fires in Canada reached Afghanistan, covering an area of one million square kilometers.
- Due to the Canadian forest fires, on June 8, New York became the city with the most polluted air in the world. The polluted air enveloped the city with yellowish smoke.
- The Fourth of July was the hottest day on record, with an average global temperature of 17.18 °C.
- Researchers have estimated that more than 60 000 people died in Europe in 2022 due to intense heat.