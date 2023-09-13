News

Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine, including the IFV Marder

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It included IFV Marder, Wisent 1 demining machines, RQ-35 Heidrun drones and others.

This is stated on the government website.

In general, Germany transferred:

  • 20 Marder combat vehicles with ammunition;
  • three thousand shells of caliber 155 mm;
  • two armored engineering vehicles for demining Wisent 1;
  • ammunition disposal means;
  • observation terminal using Satcom satellite communication;
  • 20 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;
  • two mobile antenna systems;
  • ten drone detection systems;
  • an 8x8 HX81 tractor unit and four semi-trailers;
  • five 8x8 trucks;
  • nine cars (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);
  • three ambulances;
  • 1.5 million cartridges for firearms.

Germany plans to transfer another 40 Marder BMPs, ammunition for them, 90 Leopard 1 A5 tanks with ammunition, six Iris-T SLM air defense systems, six Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, etc.