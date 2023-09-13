Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine, including the IFV Marder

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It included IFV Marder, Wisent 1 demining machines, RQ-35 Heidrun drones and others.
This is stated on the government website.
In general, Germany transferred:
- 20 Marder combat vehicles with ammunition;
- three thousand shells of caliber 155 mm;
- two armored engineering vehicles for demining Wisent 1;
- ammunition disposal means;
- observation terminal using Satcom satellite communication;
- 20 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;
- two mobile antenna systems;
- ten drone detection systems;
- an 8x8 HX81 tractor unit and four semi-trailers;
- five 8x8 trucks;
- nine cars (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);
- three ambulances;
- 1.5 million cartridges for firearms.
Germany plans to transfer another 40 Marder BMPs, ammunition for them, 90 Leopard 1 A5 tanks with ammunition, six Iris-T SLM air defense systems, six Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, etc.
- At the end of August, Germany provided the Defense Forces of Ukraine with 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks, one TRML-4D radar, 16 unmanned Vector reconnaissance systems and some other equipment.
- On Ukraineʼs Independence Day, the German government updated the list of military aid and provided missiles for the Patriot air defense system, drones, trucks, and more.
- The previous aid package from Germany included two launchers for the IRIS-T SLS air defense systems, tractors and surveillance radars.
- Before that, Ukraine received Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, demining tanks, border vehicles, drones, etc. from Germany.
- Germany has planned annual military support for Ukraine in the amount of €5 billion until 2027.