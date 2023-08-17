Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. Here is the list

The government of Germany has updated the list of military aid it has provided to Ukraine.

The press service of the German government writes about it.

The Bundeswehr demonstrated that the new package of military support for the Ukrainian army included:

two launchers for IRIS-T SLS air defense systems;

about 5 000 smoke ammunition of 155 mm caliber;

ten portable surveillance radars Ground Observer 12;

four 8x8 HX81 heavy-duty tractors and 5 semi-trailers for them;

eight 15-ton loaders.

€5.4 billion has been allocated for military aid to Ukraine, replenishment of the Federal Armed Forces for goods supplied to Ukraine, and Germanyʼs contributions to the European Peace Fund for 2023.