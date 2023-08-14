Germany has planned annual military support for Ukraine in the amount of €5 billion until 2027

The German government plans annual military support for Ukraine in the amount of €5 billion until 2027.

This was reported by the Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner, reports Forbes.

According to the minister, this decision still needs to be approved by the German parliament. In addition to the military component, the aid includes humanitarian support, in particular the placement of displaced persons.

Lindner noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germanyʼs aid to Ukraine amounted to €22 billion.

"Now we are talking to Ukraine not as a donor country, but as a partner country," the minister noted.