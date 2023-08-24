Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the German government updated the list of military aid for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The press service of the German government writes about it.

The new defense support package includes:

missiles for the Patriot air defense complex;

ten drone detection systems,

40 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN;

16 Zetros military trucks;

510 thousand cartridges for firearms.

In the future, Germany will transfer to Ukraine another 90 drone detection systems, 42 Zetros trucks and 31 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.