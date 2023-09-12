The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia

The leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia for negotiati]ns with Putin about the supply of North Korean weapons to the Russian occupiers.

The Japanese agency Kyodo writes about this with reference to sources.

It is specified there that Kim Jong Un arrived at the Hasan station on an armored train. When he had just left Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency confirmed his visit to the Russian Federation.

The leader of North Korea went to Russia accompanied by high-ranking officials of the arms industry and the military, as well as the minister of foreign affairs.

A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said he believed Kim Jong Un had arrived in Russia early Tuesday, while Russiaʼs pro-government TASS news agency reported that Putin had arrived in Vladivostok.

During his 12 years in power, Kim Jong Un rarely travels abroad, making only seven trips abroad — four of them to China.