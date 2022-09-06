NYT: Russia buys artillery shells from North Korea. This indicating Moscowʼs desperation

Russia buys shells for artillery and short-range missiles from North Korea.

This is written by The New York Times with reference to officials and declassified data of the American Intelligence.

The journalists do not yet have exact data on the weapons that Russia is buying, but according to their information, it is about millions of shells.

Moscowʼs agreement with Pyongyang indicates the Kremlinʼs desperation, an American government official told reporters. Sanctions for the war against Ukraine severely limited supply chains and forced the Russian Federation to turn to rogue countries such as the DPRK or Iran for help.