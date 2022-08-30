WP: Iran supplied Russia with its first combat drones, but they turned out to be faulty

Iran has sent the first combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, but the Russian military has already encountered numerous failures in their operation.

The Washington Post writes about it.

According to the publication, we are talking about Mohajer-6 and Shahed combat drones, which are intended for strikes on radar systems, artillery installations and other military objects. Russian transport planes left Iran with the appropriate cargo on August 19.

A source close to U.S. intelligence told WP that after the initial tests, the Russian military was left "unsatisfied" because some of the Iranian drones were found to be unusable. At the same time, the United States believes that Russia plans to purchase hundreds of such drones from Tehran.

At the same time, Michael Knights, an expert on military issues and security at the Washington Institute for Middle East Policy, critically assesses the capabilities of Iranian drones. According to him, Iran has never used its combat drones against sophisticated electronic warfare and air defense systems used in Ukraine.

"The closest theyʼve come is the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia or U.S. bases in Iraq, and theyʼve generally not done well. So I wouldnʼt be surprised that in a more tense environment like Ukraine, they would have some problems," Knights noted.