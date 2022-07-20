The US has yet to see any signs that Iran has sold its combat drones to Russia

The White House does not see any signs that Iran has transferred attack drones to Russia.

This was stated by the US National Security Council Communications Coordinator, John Kirby.

"We have no indication that the sale was done." a White House official stated when they were asked to comment on Iranʼs previous statement that Iran was ready to sell hundreds of combat drones to Russia.

At the same time, according to White House, this does not mean that the Russian Federation has abandoned its intentions to obtain drones from Iran.