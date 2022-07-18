The US promises sanctions on Iran if it hands over attack drones to Russia

The US will introduce new sanctions against Iran if it transfers attack drones to Russia.

This was stated by State Department Speaker Ned Price during the briefing.

"We have already expressed our concerns about Iranʼs provision of drone technology. We will continue to monitor the situation. All our sanctions remain in effect. Any such operation will lead to a number of sanctions that we have in store, and also, probably, to a number of sanctions from other countries of the world," he said.