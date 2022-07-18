The US promises sanctions on Iran if it hands over attack drones to Russia

The US will introduce new sanctions against Iran if it transfers attack drones to Russia.
This was stated by State Department Speaker Ned Price during the briefing.
"We have already expressed our concerns about Iranʼs provision of drone technology. We will continue to monitor the situation. All our sanctions remain in effect. Any such operation will lead to a number of sanctions that we have in store, and also, probably, to a number of sanctions from other countries of the world," he said.
- On July 11, the United States reported that Iran would soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred UAVs" and train the Russian military to use them. Russia wants to get UAVs for the war against Ukraine against the background of significant losses of its drones.
- After that, Iran stated that it has not sold military equipment to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and opposes further escalation of hostilities.
- On July 16, CNN reported that a Russian delegation visited Iran twice to inspect the Shahid-191 and Shahid-129 attack drones, which are capable of carrying missiles. CNN published a satellite image taken on the day of the Russiansʼ visit.