North Korea met Russian and Chinese delegations after years of isolation due to the pandemic

For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, North Korea welcomed foreign delegations — Russian and Chinese. They will take part in events for the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War.

Reuters writes about it.

North Korea plans to show a large-scale military parade with its newest weapons. It will be observed, in particular, by the Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu and member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China Li Hongzhong.

Analysts suggest that North Korea will demonstrate missiles with nuclear warheads, which are banned by the UN Security Council, whose permanent members include Russia and China. Analysts also note that Pyongyang is trying to deepen ties with Beijing and Moscow against the background of confrontation with the West.