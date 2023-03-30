The United States has imposed sanctions against a Slovak citizen who coordinated the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia

The US Treasury Departmentʼs Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions against Slovakian citizen Ashot Mkrtychev, who facilitated shipments from North Korea to Russia.

According to OFAC, between late 2022 and early 2023, Mkrtychev worked with North Korean officials to obtain more than two dozen types of weapons and ammunition for Russia in exchange for a commercial aircraft, raw materials and other goods.

Mkrtychevʼs negotiations show that Russia has already prepared for the proposed agreement. He also passed information from Russian officials to North Korean officials and sought out a commercial plane that could be sent to North Korea.