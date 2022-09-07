“At the agreement stage”. The White House commented on Russiaʼs purchase of ammunition from the DPRK

The White House informed that there is an information about Russiaʼs plans to buy millions of ammunition for artillery and short-range missiles from North Korea.

This was stated by the representative of the White House for national security John Kirby, according to ABC and Bloomberg.

According to Kirby, the acquisition of the ammunition is likely in the negotiation stage. There is currently no evidence that the Russian Federation has already bought shells from the USA. Kirby added that similar steps of the Russian Federation indicate the "suffering" of Russiaʼs defense-industrial complex.

The very fact of the intention to buy weapons from the DPRK violates a number of UN resolutions on the prohibition of the proliferation of weapons from North Korea.