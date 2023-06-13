Bloomberg: Russia resumed oil supplies to North Korea in exchange for North Korean weapons

For the first time since 2020, Russia has resumed oil supplies to North Korea, which is under sanctions. The USA claims that the deepening of cooperation between the countries involves the supply of weapons from Pyongyang for Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Oil supplies from Russia were stopped in October 2020. Russia resumed sending oil to North Korea in December 2022, according to a UN sanctions committee report released last week. This continued in 2023. During this time, Russia sent approximately 67 000 barrels of oil to North Korea.

Satellite images from 38 North showed that late last year, Russia and North Korea may have resumed trade via a single railway. This network was shut down in February 2020 when Kim Jong Un closed the borders due to COVID-19.

"We are concerned that North Korea plans to supply more military equipment to Russia," the US State Department official told Reuters.

According to North Korean media, this week Kim Jong Un offered Putin the support of the Russian people and said he was ready to "strive for closer strategic cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, holding hands firmly with the Russian president."