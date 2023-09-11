The Kremlin confirmed the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia

The Russian "Interfax" writes that the Kremlin has confirmed the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia in the coming days.
Kim Jong Un agreed to come at the invitation of Russian President Putin. This will be an official visit.
Earlier, The New York Times, citing American officials, wrote that the parties will discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with North Korean weapons for the war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.
And in return, the DPRK will ask for advanced satellite technology and developments related to nuclear submarines. Along with this, Kim Jong Un wants to receive food aid.
The meeting may take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. An economic forum will be held there on September 10-13.
- The other day, the United States expressed concern over the ongoing arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea. The official representative of the White House on national security issues John Kirby reported that the Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea at the end of July to try to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.
- In June, Bloomberg wrote that for the first time since 2020, Russia resumed oil supplies to North Korea, which is under sanctions. The USA claims that the deepening of cooperation between the countries involves the supply of weapons from Pyongyang for Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.
- In early November 2022, the United States officially accused the DPRK of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells. At the end of December 2022, the Reuters agency wrote that the Russian PMC "Wagner" received a shipment of weapons from North Korea. Pyongyang rejects accusations of arms sales to Russia and calls them "baseless rumours".
- On September 5, 2022, The New York Times, citing declassified US intelligence, reported that Russia is buying artillery shells and short-range missiles from North Korea. Later, the White House also announced that it had information about Russiaʼs plans to purchase millions of ammunition for artillery and short-range missiles from North Korea.