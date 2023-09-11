The Kremlin confirmed the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia

The Russian "Interfax" writes that the Kremlin has confirmed the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia in the coming days.

Kim Jong Un agreed to come at the invitation of Russian President Putin. This will be an official visit.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing American officials, wrote that the parties will discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with North Korean weapons for the war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.

And in return, the DPRK will ask for advanced satellite technology and developments related to nuclear submarines. Along with this, Kim Jong Un wants to receive food aid.

The meeting may take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. An economic forum will be held there on September 10-13.