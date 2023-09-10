Romania officially recognized the downing of Russian drones on its territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned Russiaʼs Chargé dʼAffaires to protest the downing of Russian UAVs.

State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Julian Fota conveyed the protest of the Romanian side to the Russian representative, according to the statement of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, which was quoted by local agencies.

The diplomat condemned "systematic, unjustified and brutal attacks by the Russian army against the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, in particular on the Danube near the border with Romania."

He called on Russia to stop actions that threaten the security of the region.