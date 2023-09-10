Romania officially recognized the downing of Russian drones on its territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned Russiaʼs Chargé dʼAffaires to protest the downing of Russian UAVs.
State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Julian Fota conveyed the protest of the Romanian side to the Russian representative, according to the statement of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, which was quoted by local agencies.
The diplomat condemned "systematic, unjustified and brutal attacks by the Russian army against the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, in particular on the Danube near the border with Romania."
He called on Russia to stop actions that threaten the security of the region.
- On the morning of September 4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said that during the attack on the Izmail port, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense said that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania.
- On September 5, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis assured journalists that no drone or any of its parts had reached the territory of Romania.
- According to OSINT analysts GeoConfirmed, the detonation site of the Russian drone in Romania is located in an area with coordinates 45.328864, 28.803601 in a field, less than one and a half kilometers from the Romanian border village of Plauru.
- On September 6 , the Minister of Defense of Romania nevertheless acknowledged the fall of the wreckage of the drone on the territory of the country. The investigation is ongoing. According to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, if it turns out to be the wreckage of a Russian drone, it will be "a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally."
- NATO did not see any signs that the found wreckage of the drone ended up on the territory of Romania due to a deliberate Russian attack on that country.