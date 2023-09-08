The bodies of two dead people were found under the rubble of a house in Orikhiv. The Russians shelled it

The bodies of two people were found from under the rubble of a house destroyed by shelling on September 7 in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. A 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died.

This was reported by the National Police today, September 8.

The police also note that on the morning of September 8, a Russian artillery shell hit a house in the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, killing a 54-year-old woman.