The bodies of two dead people were found under the rubble of a house in Orikhiv. The Russians shelled it

The bodies of two people were found from under the rubble of a house destroyed by shelling on September 7 in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. A 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died.
This was reported by the National Police today, September 8.
The police also note that on the morning of September 8, a Russian artillery shell hit a house in the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, killing a 54-year-old woman.
- Also today, September 8, a Russian missile hit the administrative building in Kryvyi Rih. It is known about one dead and 60 injured. The Russians also attacked Sumy and Zaporizhzhia with missiles, and there were casualties. Russia carried out an airstrike on Odradokamyanka, in the Kherson region, killing three people there.