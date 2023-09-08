A search and rescue operation was completed in Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims reached 60, one person died

A search and rescue operation was completed in Kryvyi Rih. Currently, we know about one dead and 60 injured.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
As a result of a rocket attack, a freelance security police officer was killed.
The blast wave damaged 14 administrative buildings, 17 apartment buildings and four private houses, and more than 40 cars.
- The occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih on September 8 at approximately 9:00 a.m. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko informed that the missile hit the police administration building.
- The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war in combination with intentional homicide (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).