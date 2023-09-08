Russians attack Sumy and Zaporizhzhia with missiles. There are casualties

In Sumy, two people were injured by the morning rocket attack — they were pulled out from under the rubble.

This was reported by the rescuers.

According to preliminary information, a two-story residential building was destroyed, more than 20 houses and 8 cars were damaged. The fire has already been extinguished.

Around 6:20 a.m., the Russians also fired several ballistic missiles at a civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. At least one victim is known.

There were two sources of fire: the first in the two-story administrative building, the second in the nearby gas module. There is one victim.

Firefighters prevented the methane tanks from exploding.