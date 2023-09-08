Russia carried out an airstrike in the Kherson region. Three people were killed

Russia carried out an airstrike on the village of Odradokamyanka in the Kherson region. Seven people were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informed about this.

Three people were killed by a guided aerial bomb: two women aged 48 and 40 and a man aged 46. Four more people were injured — two were hospitalized in a moderate condition.

In addition, the occupiers fired mortars at the village of Vesele in the Kherson region. A 67-year-old man was injured there. He is now in the hospital.