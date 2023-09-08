Russia shelled Kryvyi Rih. One person was killed

In Kryvyi Rih, on the morning of September 8, a Russian rocket hit the administrative building.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

One person died, another 25 were injured. Three people were pulled out from under the rubble. Garages caught fire. The fire covered 200 square meters. The information is being clarified.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko specified that the deceased was a policeman. The people who were pulled out from under the rubble are rescue workers, they are in serious condition.