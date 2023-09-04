Another scheme by doctors and military commissars to sell certificates of unfitness was exposed in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the capitalʼs doctors and military commissariat workers in the scheme of evading mobilization and illegal travel abroad. They sold health certificates for $11 000 from each "patient".
This is reported by SBU.
The scheme was implemented by the department head of one of the capitalʼs diagnostic medical centers and an employee of the local military committee. The bribe was given by an intermediary.
SBU conducted searches in the places where the suspects lived and worked. There they found large sums of money, telephones, seals and documents with evidence. The employees of the medical center and the military commissariat, as well as their intermediary, were informed of the suspicion under three articles — the crime of conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code), obstruction of the activities of the armed forces (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code) and illegal transportation of people across the state border ( Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code). Under these articles, the suspects face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.
All three defendants are currently in custody without bail. The investigation is ongoing.
According to SBU, the "management of military commissions and military medical commissions" may be involved in the sale of certificates.
- On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees. They will be replaced by officers with combat experience, who will be checked by SBU. In two weeks, there will be a meeting of the National Security Council regarding the activities of the military medical commission (MMC), an inspection is currently underway and proposals are being prepared.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense stated that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.
- Over the past week in Vinnytsia, more than 10 MMC employees and doctors who helped the evaders were exposed, in Odesa an employee of the MMC was arrested, who forged conscriptsʼ documents for $10 000, in Kyiv the head of the MMC the Podil Military Committee was informed of the suspicion of forging documents for the departure of conscripts abroad.