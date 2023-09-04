Another scheme by doctors and military commissars to sell certificates of unfitness was exposed in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the capitalʼs doctors and military commissariat workers in the scheme of evading mobilization and illegal travel abroad. They sold health certificates for $11 000 from each "patient".

This is reported by SBU.

The scheme was implemented by the department head of one of the capitalʼs diagnostic medical centers and an employee of the local military committee. The bribe was given by an intermediary.

SBU conducted searches in the places where the suspects lived and worked. There they found large sums of money, telephones, seals and documents with evidence. The employees of the medical center and the military commissariat, as well as their intermediary, were informed of the suspicion under three articles — the crime of conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code), obstruction of the activities of the armed forces (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code) and illegal transportation of people across the state border ( Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code). Under these articles, the suspects face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

All three defendants are currently in custody without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

According to SBU, the "management of military commissions and military medical commissions" may be involved in the sale of certificates.