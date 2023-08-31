Zelensky: Ukraine needs at least 160 fighter jets to prevent Russia from dominating the air

Ukraine needs approximately 160 fighter jets to create a powerful air fleet. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with the Portuguese TV channel RTP.

"Today we have agreements on 50-60 aircraft. The planes will be [in Ukraine] at different periods, not all at the same time. In total, we need about 160 aircraft to make it a powerful air fleet that would prevent Russia from dominating the skies. We need the fleet not to attack Russia, but to defend ourselves," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the first such planes may appear in the sky at the beginning of next year.