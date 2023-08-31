Zelensky: Ukraine hit an enemy target 700 km away with its own long-range weapons

Ukraine successfully hit an enemy target with a long-range weapon of its own production.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian long-range weapons hit at a distance of more than 700 kilometers. However, the president did not provide any details about her.

At the daily selector, Zelensky also listened to Valerii Zaluzhnyiʼs report on the situation at the front, received information from the Ministry of Defense about the arrival of weapons and ammunition, in particular, about a large batch of armored medical vehicles — medevacs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing the next steps within the "grain corridor", while the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidentʼs Office are preparing for winter: the energy system, points of invincibility, bomb shelters.

There were also reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and intelligence, etc.