Zelensky: Ukraine hit an enemy target 700 km away with its own long-range weapons

Ukraine successfully hit an enemy target with a long-range weapon of its own production.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian long-range weapons hit at a distance of more than 700 kilometers. However, the president did not provide any details about her.
At the daily selector, Zelensky also listened to Valerii Zaluzhnyiʼs report on the situation at the front, received information from the Ministry of Defense about the arrival of weapons and ammunition, in particular, about a large batch of armored medical vehicles — medevacs.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing the next steps within the "grain corridor", while the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidentʼs Office are preparing for winter: the energy system, points of invincibility, bomb shelters.
There were also reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and intelligence, etc.
- The day before, a long-range attack on Russian facilities took place on the night of August 30. Then the Pskov airfield was attacked — it is approximately 700 kilometers to the border with Ukraine (directly through Belarus). It was one of the most devastating blows to Russiaʼs rear. Subsequently, intelligence reported the destruction or damage of four I-76 transport planes.
- On August 27, kamikaze drones hit four Su-30 aircraft, one MiG-29, S-300 complex radars, and two Pantsyrs. Almost all drones reached their targets. The operation was carried out by the "Russian Volunteer Corps" together with SBU.
- In total, in 2023, drones attacked Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea more than 190 times.
- The other day, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has restored the defense-industrial complex and is already producing NATO-style weapons.