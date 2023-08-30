MDI confirmed the destruction of four IL-76 aircraft in Pskov

In a comment to "Babel", the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Andriy Yusov confirmed the destruction of four Il-76 military transport aircraft during the night attack on Pskov. Currently, it is being determined how many planes are still damaged.

"There are accurate data on the destruction of four IL-76s and several units of damage. Now the information is being clarified," he noted.

Meanwhile, Russia says the planes are only damaged, but acknowledges the attack on the airport.

The occupiers use these planes to transport soldiers, equipment and ammunition.

The 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces is based in Pskov, and is serviced by Il-76 aircraft. According to the publication, the cost of one new Il-76 is 5 billion rubles (approximately 1.9 billion hryvnias).

Reuters journalists confirmed that this division took part in the occupation of Bucha near Kyiv during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine (Bucha was under occupation from March 3 to 31, 2022).

From Pskov to the border with Ukraine (directly through Belarus) is approximately 700 km. This is one of the most destructive blows in the rear of Russia.