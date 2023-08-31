BBC journalists counted 190 drone attacks on Russia and occupied Crimea this year

In 2023, drones attacked Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea more than 190 times.

This number of attacks was calculated by BBC journalists, using open data and reports from the Russian media.

On the territory of Russia, the strikes were mostly concentrated in the Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions. The targets were oil depots, airfields and energy infrastructure. The BBC also identified at least nine drone attacks on oil storage facilities.

The BBC called the night-time attacks on August 30 the biggest they had seen in a single day since the start of the year, with drones hitting at least six regions of Russia from the south to the north-west. One of the attacks was on Pskov, as a result of which four Il-76 transport planes were damaged.

Also in 2023, there were about a dozen attacks by naval drones on Russian facilities in the Black Sea, in particular on naval bases and the Kerch town.