The case of the plane crash in Brovary: the head of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Kruk was fired

The government decided to dismiss Serhiy Kruk from the position of head of the State Emergency Service (SES).

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Deputy head of the Service Volodymyr Demchuk will perform the duties of the head of the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service has already completed an internal audit in the case of the plane crash in Brovary, in which 14 people died, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Klymenko informed about "additional personnel decisions".