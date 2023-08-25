The case of the plane crash in Brovary: the head of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Kruk was fired

The government decided to dismiss Serhiy Kruk from the position of head of the State Emergency Service (SES).
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
Deputy head of the Service Volodymyr Demchuk will perform the duties of the head of the State Emergency Service.
The State Emergency Service has already completed an internal audit in the case of the plane crash in Brovary, in which 14 people died, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Klymenko informed about "additional personnel decisions".
- On August 4, the court arrested three more people involved in the Brovary plane crash case, and the fourth was sent under house arrest. Before that, the court also arrested the head of the Department of Aviation and Aviation Search and Rescue of the State Emergency Service Ivan Korobka.
- The day before, five officials of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were informed of the suspicions. After deciphering the flight recorders and reconstructing the day of the plane crash minute by minute, the investigators established that these officials violated the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport. Later, the State Emergency Service informed that those involved would be suspended from work. The investigation did not find confirmation of the versions about sabotage or an attempt.
- On January 18, 2023, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building in the city of Brovary, Kyiv region. On board was the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who was flying on a business trip. 14 people died, including one child, Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovich.