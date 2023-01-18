The Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky died in a plane crash in Brovary

As a result of the plane crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, the First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and the State Secretary Yurii Lubkovich.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko.

Currently, 16 dead people are known, including two children. Nine people were on board the rotorcraft among the dead.

22 victims, including 10 children, are in the hospital.

All specialized and specialized services work on site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing.