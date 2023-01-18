A helicopter fell near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region. There are victims

A helicopter crashed in the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, on the morning of January 18. It happened next to a kindergarten and a residential building.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"We are finding out information about the victims and the circumstances. The State Emergency Service and all services are already in place," he noted.

At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten. By now, everyone has been evacuated. There are victims, informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.