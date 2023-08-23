In Kyiv, sentences were announced to the residents who filmed the work of the Air Defense Forces

Courts in Kyiv handed down sentences to four townspeople who spread the work of air defense in May.
The press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.
In May, Kyiv citizens were accused of publishing the work of air defense and the results of hitting air targets on social networks.
The extras admitted their guilt in full. They were sentenced to five years in prison with a probationary period of one to three years.
- On May 17, the Security Service of Ukraine identified six people from Kyiv who distributed videos of air defense operations. Extras recorded the results of Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. Thus, they could reveal the location and specifics of the air defense operation. Then the Patriot air defense system was probably damaged.
- On May 31, the Security Service of Ukraine informed about the suspicion of four female bloggers who filmed the work of air defense in Kyiv during the Russian attack on May 16. Among them were Semenchenko and Chernetska.
- On June 2, the Solomyansk District Court of Kyiv sent two bloggers who were filming the work of the Air Defense Forces under round-the-clock house arrest.
- On July 5, a court in Kyiv sentenced blogger Inna Voronova to one year of probation, who published a video on the Internet about the work of the Air Defence Forces. Her video was immediately spread by Russian resources, which endangered the capitalʼs air defense units.