In Kyiv, sentences were announced to the residents who filmed the work of the Air Defense Forces

Courts in Kyiv handed down sentences to four townspeople who spread the work of air defense in May.

The press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

In May, Kyiv citizens were accused of publishing the work of air defense and the results of hitting air targets on social networks.

The extras admitted their guilt in full. They were sentenced to five years in prison with a probationary period of one to three years.