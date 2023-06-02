The court sent under 24-hour house arrest two bloggers who were filming the work of the Air Defense Forces in Kyiv

On June 2, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv sent blogger Daria Semenchenko under 24-hour house arrest. The same preventive measure was chosen for the second blogger Inna Chernetska. Both women were filming air defense work in Kyiv during the Russian strike on May 16, 2023.

This was reported by Watchers Media.

The prosecutorʼs office asked for 24-hour house arrest for the bloggers, while the defense insisted on personal commitment.

In both cases, the court held closed hearings — at the insistence of the prosecutor. According to him, the petition materials contain information about the location of air defense systems.

Daria Semenchenko assured the court that she did not share videos of the air defence work on her page. She sent it to the administrator of one of the famous Ukrainian Telegram channels. The woman was convinced that the administrator would censor the video before publication.

Inna Chernetskaʼs lawyer also convinced that the blogger had no malicious intent.