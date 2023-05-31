SBU declared the suspicion to four female bloggers who were filming the work of the Air Defense Forces. They face eight years behind bars

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of four female bloggers who filmed the work of air defense in Kyiv during the Russian attack on May 16. They face 8 years behind bars.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

One of the women — a 32-year-old woman from Kyiv — posted prohibited content on her social networks and sent it to the administrator of one of the popular Telegram channels. And within a few hours, her video appeared on pro-Russian sites.

The other, a 36-year-old woman from Kyiv, published a video of the work of air defense and the results of hitting enemy targets on her own Instagram account. The third suspect also shared her videos on social networks.

Another figure comes from Sumy region, but lives in Kyiv. First, she filmed the results of shooting down Russian missiles, and then sent the files to her acquaintances in various messengers. The woman also tried to delete prohibited messages to avoid liability.

SBU investigators declared all four of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if it is possible to identify them on the ground, if such information was not made publicly available by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine or other by authorized state bodies, committed under martial law).

The investigation of two more suspects is ongoing. On the same day, they also published prohibited content and were immediately exposed by the SBU.