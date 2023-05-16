Regional Military Administrations can regulate the work of street cameras so that they do not broadcast the work of air defense

Regional Military Administrations on the ground can regulate the operation of street video surveillance cameras so that the occupiers cannot see the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces online.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Yurii Ignat.

"Such cameras work all over the world, they broadcast online to YouTube channels. In our situation, when the country is under martial law, I think that certain adjustments will be made with the military administrations. When there is air defense work, when there is a threat that there will be information leakage, I think that the bodies of the military administrations make adjustments in order to somehow prevent the enemy from observing the combat work of our air defense systems online," he noted.

According to him, cameras that shoot online are not only in state institutions, but also in various institutions, in particular at gas stations.

Regarding Ukrainian citizens who record the work of air defense on their phones, Ignat noted that this is a matter of conscience.

The Air Force regularly asks not to film or show the combat work of Ukrainian air defense.

"Babel" together with the analysts of the OSINT-community Molfar explains and reminds why you should never shoot air defense work at all.

