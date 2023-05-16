“Incredible success”. Six Russian Daggers were shot down in the sky of Kyiv at night

The Air Defense Forces and means shot down all 18 missiles that the Russians used to attack Ukraine at night. In particular, six X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles flying towards the capital.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat noted that a serious anti-aircraft system is operating in Kyiv, which allows shooting down those missiles that previously always hit the target.

"Todayʼs work was extremely successful, all air targets were destroyed. Six Dagger missiles is quite an impressive figure. Kyiv remains at the epicenter of events again, because the capital has always been a priority target for the enemy. You see how many they launch over the capital, that is why Kyiv is protected by serious means of air defense. Because infrastructure objects and other important objects of the state will always be a priority for the enemy... The most important thing is that everything that flew to Kyiv region was destroyed," Ignat noted.

According to him, X-47 aeroballistic missiles were launched from six MiG31K aircraft.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called this work of air defense "another incredible success".

He also gave the example of "80-1-6=X", which probably means that Russia has 80 Daggers, of which Ukraine has already shot down seven. The first missile of this type was eliminated on May 4, when the defense forces used the Patriot system.

The Defense Forces also shot down four Kalibr cruise missiles over the Mykolaiv region, the head of the regional military administration Vitalii Kim informed.