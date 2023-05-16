“Incredible success”. Six Russian Daggers were shot down in the sky of Kyiv at night

The Air Defense Forces and means shot down all 18 missiles that the Russians used to attack Ukraine at night. In particular, six X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles flying towards the capital.
The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat noted that a serious anti-aircraft system is operating in Kyiv, which allows shooting down those missiles that previously always hit the target.
"Todayʼs work was extremely successful, all air targets were destroyed. Six Dagger missiles is quite an impressive figure. Kyiv remains at the epicenter of events again, because the capital has always been a priority target for the enemy. You see how many they launch over the capital, that is why Kyiv is protected by serious means of air defense. Because infrastructure objects and other important objects of the state will always be a priority for the enemy... The most important thing is that everything that flew to Kyiv region was destroyed," Ignat noted.
According to him, X-47 aeroballistic missiles were launched from six MiG31K aircraft.
The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called this work of air defense "another incredible success".
He also gave the example of "80-1-6=X", which probably means that Russia has 80 Daggers, of which Ukraine has already shot down seven. The first missile of this type was eliminated on May 4, when the defense forces used the Patriot system.
The Defense Forces also shot down four Kalibr cruise missiles over the Mykolaiv region, the head of the regional military administration Vitalii Kim informed.
- The previous mass attack was on the night of May 14. Then the occupiers attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed-136/131 strike drones and missiles from ships and strategic aircraft. The Ukrainian military destroyed three cruise missiles and 25 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 Shahed-136/131 drones. In particular, they shot down all Russian drones flying in the direction of Kyiv.
- In general, this is already the sixth mass attack since the beginning of spring — the previous ones were on April 28, May 1, 3, 4, 9 and 14.