Blogger Inna Voronova received a one-year suspended sentence for filming the work of the Air Defense Forces in the capital

The Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv issued a decision in the case of publication on the Internet of the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces during the May missile attack on the capital.
Blogger Inna Voronova was sentenced to one year of probation, because the woman agreed to a deal with the investigation and admitted her guilt.
"The court approved the plea agreement and sentenced the woman to 5 years in prison, exempting her from serving the sentence with a probationary period of 1 year," the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office noted.
Voronovaʼs lawyer stated that he will not appeal the verdict.
- On the night of May 17, Inna Voronova posted a video on the network in which she publicized the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces with the indication of geolocation. The recording was immediately distributed by Russian resources, which endangered the capitalʼs air defense units.
- That night, the Air Defense Forces shot down all 18 missiles that the Russians used to attack Ukraine, including six X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles that were flying towards the capital.