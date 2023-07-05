Blogger Inna Voronova received a one-year suspended sentence for filming the work of the Air Defense Forces in the capital

The Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv issued a decision in the case of publication on the Internet of the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces during the May missile attack on the capital.

Blogger Inna Voronova was sentenced to one year of probation, because the woman agreed to a deal with the investigation and admitted her guilt.

"The court approved the plea agreement and sentenced the woman to 5 years in prison, exempting her from serving the sentence with a probationary period of 1 year," the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office noted.

Voronovaʼs lawyer stated that he will not appeal the verdict.