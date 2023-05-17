The SBU has identified six people from Kyiv who distributed videos of air defense operations. They face up to 8 years in prison

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified six residents of the capital who spread information about the work of air defense forces during the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 16. Then the Patriot air defense system was probably damaged.

Extras recorded the results of Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. Thus, they could reveal the location and specifics of the air defense operation.

"In a matter of minutes, these videos were picked up by numerous Telegram channels and Russian propaganda outlets. Among them are Internet resources that are under the control of the special services of the aggressor country," the SBU noted.

In addition, cyber experts blocked the operation of online cameras that automatically recorded the operation of Ukrainian air defense.

According to the investigation, the discovered video cameras are on the balance sheet of several commercial structures in the capital.

At the same time, access to the recorded files was open to a wide range of "users", who posted the video of the night attack on Kyiv on the Internet.

During the search of the places of actual residence of the persons involved, mobile phones and computer equipment, which they used to distribute prohibited content, were seized.

Investigators have registered criminal proceedings for "unauthorized dissemination of information on the direction and movement of weapons." Perpetrators face up to eight years in prison.

Earlier, the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov warned Ukrainians about their responsibility for filming air defense operations.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode