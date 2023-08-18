Judge Oleksiy Tandyr was kept in PTD center until September 9. It was he who knocked down a National Guardsman at a checkpoint

The Pechersk Court of the city of Kyiv kept judge Oleksiy Tandyr in pre-trial detention (PTD) center until September 9, "Babel" correspondent reports.
Tandyr asked for house arrest, and the prosecutor — detention for at least another 23 days. The court sided with the prosecution.
Also, the lawyer of the wife of National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was shot down at the roadblock, gave money to the lawyer of judge Oleksiy Tandyr. Anna Bondarenko said the day before that she received 18 000 hryvnias on the card from Tandyrʼs family. Judge Oleh Yurchenkoʼs lawyer refused to take the money.
- On May 26, the head of the Makariv district court Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pretrial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. Tandyrʼs lawyers appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal kept him in custody. On July 17, the court left the preventive measure in force. The judge will be in the PTD center until August 26, 2023.
- On August 3, SBI completed the investigation. The investigation stated that it had collected enough evidence that Tandyr was drunk at the time of the accident, despite the fact that he did not submit biological samples in time. For this purpose, 18 examinations were conducted, including forensic, chemical, technical and other examinations. The investigation also confirmed that the judge violated the rules and exceeded the speed limit. He faces 10 years in prison.