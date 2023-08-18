Judge Oleksiy Tandyr was kept in PTD center until September 9. It was he who knocked down a National Guardsman at a checkpoint

The Pechersk Court of the city of Kyiv kept judge Oleksiy Tandyr in pre-trial detention (PTD) center until September 9, "Babel" correspondent reports.

Tandyr asked for house arrest, and the prosecutor — detention for at least another 23 days. The court sided with the prosecution.

Also, the lawyer of the wife of National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was shot down at the roadblock, gave money to the lawyer of judge Oleksiy Tandyr. Anna Bondarenko said the day before that she received 18 000 hryvnias on the card from Tandyrʼs family. Judge Oleh Yurchenkoʼs lawyer refused to take the money.