The court kept Judge Tandir, who beat to death a National Guardsman at a roadblock, to the pretrial detention center

The court in Kyiv upheld the preventive measure against judge Oleksiy Tandyra, who, on May 26, at a checkpoint, drove over National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko to death. He will be in the SIZO until August 26, 2023.
- On May 26, the head of the Makariv district court, Oleksiy Tandyr, in a Lexus ES350, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pretrial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. Tandyrʼs lawyers appealed the decision, but the appeals court kept him in custody.
- On July 11, a forensic psychological examination confirmed that Tandyr was intoxicated when he hit the national guard.